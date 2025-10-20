Ghost of Yotei Hidden Setting Completely Changes the Game and Fans Love It

Ghost of Yotei has been out on PS5 and PS5 Pro for a few weeks, yet there is a setting that many players don’t know about, and it completely changes the game. That said, players can’t be blamed for not knowing this because this setting, a mode, is not just hidden in the game’s settings, but it’s arguably not even in the correct spot in the settings.

As we previously noted, Ghost of Yotei is best played on the Lethal Difficulty, but not if you want a chill experience. If you want a chill experience, you will want to turn on the Watanabe mode, the game’s own and unique lo-fi mode. This mode features a special lo-fi soundtrack with music created under the direction of Shinichiro Watanabe, the director of Cowboy Bebop. You would think this setting would be in the Audio section, but it is actually in the Display section, which may explain why some miss it.

To this end, one of the top posts on the PS5 Reddit page is a post praising this specific mode, claiming it complements the game’s visuals well.

“The combination of a game set in 1600s Japan and modern lo-fi style music initially sounded like a pretty weird proposition to me, but, after trying it out, they really go together like peanut butter and jelly, and I’m not going back anytime soon,” reads the post in question, talking about the mode. “It’s an immensely relaxing experience to ride around the gorgeous scenery with the chillest of soundtracks in the background. So, if you haven’t done so yet, I’d highly recommend giving it a try!”

In isolation, this post means nothing. However, the context reveals that this is a common sentiment from those who have checked out the mode. Not only does the number of votes up reinforce the sentiment, but the comments echo it.

“It’s amazing, but it needs way more tracks,” reads the top comment. Another comment adds: “I absolutely love Watanabe mode! I’ve never been more relaxed than riding through a field of flowers with lo-fi music playing right before I ride up and do battle with six of Saito’s thugs.

It is worth noting, as the first comment does, that there is a major critique of the mode, which is the limited number of tracks. To this end, the mode doesn’t lend itself to perpetual use. It has to be used sparingly, and when done this way, it is very effective.

