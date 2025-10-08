3 Samurai & Ninja Games to Play After Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is Sony’s latest success story. It had the undeniably challenging job of following up the acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, but managed to do so and surpass it, according to its Metacritic reviews. Even with its release on October 2nd, players have already completed the story and may be finishing side quests and collectibles. Some may even be looking to move on to another game, one that satisfies the craving for honor, stealth, discipline, vengeance, artistry, and swordsmanship. These are all qualities of the ninja and samurai gameplay that Sucker Punch Productions’ games are known for, and thankfully, there are plenty more options to choose from.

Below, we have spotlighted several games that are perfect follow-ups that every Ghost of Yotei fan should consider. Ghost of Tsushima, for those who haven’t played it yet, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are obvious titles to consider, so we’ll skip those. But the six games below bring something distinct while feeling familiar to Ghost of Yotei and are worth a playthrough.

Katana Zero

Katana Zero is perfect for those who prefer playing Ghost of Yotei on Lethal thanks to its tough and methodical combat. It blends precise one-hit kill and be killed samurai action with slick neo-noir cyberpunk action as it follows Subject Zero, a katana-wielding amnesiac who can manipulate time with ruthless efficiency. Every slash, dodge, and deflection occurs in a heartbeat, even death. This allows players to creatively experiment with how they clear levels, learning as they die.

The signature time manipulation mechanic allows players to slow down combat, plan moves, and execute enemies in quick succession. This reflects many of Ghost of Yotei’s elements, as both games offer players multiple routes on how they progress through the game. Similarly, the tale of violence hides an emotional and haunting narrative in both games that will stick with players long after the credits roll.

Katana Zero embodies the most challenging aspects of Ghost of Yotei, but is still a great option for casual players due to how quick respawning is. That said, it will test your skills but is well worth it to experience the tale of trauma, memory, and control through its fragmented and mysterious storytelling.

Aragami & Aragami 2

If you prefer to play stealthily, embracing the style of the ninja, then Aragami and its sequel, Aragami 2, deliver this experience in its pure form. The central mechanic of shadow manipulation embraces the classic ninja fantasy of striking unseen and vanishing without a trace. Ghost of Yotei’s protagonist is considered an Onryo while Aragami’s is a cursed assassin, fulfilling similar roles.

Both titles offer freedom in how you approach missions. The Aragami series allows you to be a ghostly infiltrator, moving through without ever being detected, or a deadly shadow warrior that eliminates all foes. The flexibility and beautiful aesthetic make it stand out in stealth games, and it is perfect for those who prefer Yotei’s indirect combat options.

The narrative may not be as deep as Ghost of Yotei, but it still offers an engaging tale. Players begin the journey in the first game and continue learning more about the world and characters in the second. There is even the option for co-op, providing a unique mechanic not normally seen in stealth games. Aragami and Aragami 2 emphasize gameplay that focuses on stealth over swordplay, diving into the ninja aspects fans love in Yotei.

Trek to Yomi

Few games capture the cinematic experience of the samurai spirit like Ghost of Yotei and its predecessor. Trek to Yomi is one such game that perfectly embodies this aspect. It is a homage to the black-and-white films of Akira Kurosawa and immerses players in a side-scrolling Japanese world. It provides a nice foil to Yotei’s tale of revenge, as the protagonist Hiroki instead embarks on a quest to fulfill his dying master’s wish of protecting his village.

Even with its 2D perspective, Trek to Yomi thrives on atmosphere. Its visual artistry through misty forests, crumbling temples, and ghostly afterlife makes each frame feel like a piece of living cinema. The combat is slow and deliberate, emphasizing timing and patience over button-mashing. Each duel feels intimate and personal, and the victory that follows feels equally as rewarding as in Ghost of Yotei.

Narratively, it feels more similar to Ghost of Tsushima than Yotei, but the similarities are still there. Duty, loss, and the cyclical nature of violence are at the forefront. It forces the player to reflect on Hiroki’s journey throughout the game. Fans of Yotei’s emotional storytelling will find much to admire in Trek to Yomi’s weighty choices and emotional resonance.

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Mark of the Ninja perfectly captures the essence of the ninja’s craft, and the remastered version expands on this. Developed by Klei Entertainment, this stealth game is a masterpiece of the genre. Ghost of Yotei’s precision and calculatated approaches can be felt in this 2D side-scrolling game. Every move and decision counts. Every light source, guard patrol, and sound can be the difference between life and death. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered rewards foresight and control and encourages players to take their time.

The remastered version refines the visuals with sharper animations, higher resolutions, and enhanced effects without affecting the fluid gameplay. This offers a distinct difference in Ghost of Yotei’s presentation, but fans will feel right at home in the role of an assassin bound by tradition and burdened with a deadly curse. The game’s visuals work in tandem with the gameplay, ensuring players understand how their actions affect stealth.

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is the perfect balance of clarity and complexity. Whether you opt for non-lethal approaches or clean kills, the system feels both fair and empowering. Creativity shines in this stealth game much like it does in Ghost of Yotei. Fulfilling the ninja fantasy is something that Klei Entertainment has mastered with this precise and artistic title.

Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is another 2025 open-world game set in Japan that blends both samurai combat and ninja stealth. It has a more action RPG focus than Ghost of Yotei’s methodical combat, but also offers a wide variety of weapons aside from the katana. These can be used to string together flashy combos that make you feel like a master warrior or allow you to strike from the shadows. That said, duels still require timing, parrying, and selecting the right weapon for the opponent.

It differs narratively, too. While Yotei keeps its storytelling tight, Rise of the Ronin gives the player freedom as they explore the shifting tides of modernization, foreign influence, and political upheaval during the Bakumatsu period. Players can forge alliances as they shape their moral path and determine the nation’s fate. Will you protect or assassinate important figures? These are choices that shape Japan’s future in Rise of the Ronin.

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo offer a broader canvas in their worldbuilding and cinematic combat than Ghost of Yotei. The strokes consist of elements like stealth, diplomacy, open combat, emotional stories, and fierce challenges. Those looking to continue their journey on the samurai, or ninja, path shouldn’t skip Rise of the Ronin.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

While other ninja games lean into the stealth aspects, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance dives into the mobility elements. This successor of the original title follows a tale of revenge similar to Ghost of Yotei after the protagonist, Shinobi Joe Musashi, discovers his village burned to the ground and his clan turned to stone. What follows is a game with cinematic flair and high-speed precision combat.

The fluid traversal and parkour-inspired move set differentiates Shinobi: Art of Vengeance from other ninja games. Players can sprint along walls, leap across rooftops, and use ziplines to strike from various angles. The combat is stylish and punishing, demanding mastery, dodging, and counters that Yotei fans will love. Every encounter feels like a choreographed dance of death that can end in defeat or victory.

Visually, the game embraces Japanese art motifs and pairs them with modern cinematic presentation. The soundtrack further brings this game to life with shamisen strings and electronic undertones. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance pays homage to its arcade roots while evolving with modern formulas. Those who are putting down Ghost of Yotei won’t want to miss out on this thrilling ninja game.

Considering the popularity of both samurai and ninja games, these are only a handful of titles to check out after Ghost of Yotei. Upcoming titles, like Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Ninja Gaiden 4, will continue to expand the genres in new ways and give more to look forward to. It remains to be seen if Sucker Punch Productions will produce a third Ghost of game, but the games listed above can certainly fill the gap while fans wait.

