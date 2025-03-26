Will There Be a Multiplayer Mode for Ghost of Yotei?

Sucker Punch is coming back into the ring this year with the highly anticipated action-adventure Ghost of Yotei. Set over 300 years after the events of the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, this entry brings a whole new protagonist named Atsu, who takes on the identity of the “Ghost”. If the sequel is going to be as picturesque as the original, which, based on the debut trailer at September’s State of Play Showcase, then PlayStation fans are looking at another massive hit for the Sly Cooper and Infamous team. While we are excited to see the game later this year, it does beg the question of whether there will also be a Legends multiplayer-type gameplay experience.

When Ghost of Tsushima launched to massive success, Sucker Punch revealed that the title would be getting a multiplayer mode later that year. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was released several months after the launch, which takes the original game and integrated it into a different realm of gameplay. Within this mode, up to four players can experience new story missions, survival modes, and rivalry battles based on Japanese mythology. The gameplay took the stealth and melee-centric experience from the single-player mode and steeped it in a cooperative way, which featured four classes: rōnin, assassin, hunter, and tank. For Sucker Punch, this was a new endeavor, which paid off given the positive response from fans of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Is Set to become an anime series at Crunchyroll with Aniplex and PlayStation productions.

As the entry takes place centuries after the original game, the cultural, political, and military advancements will be prevalent in Ghost of Yotei. What this means is that the gameplay style that we were used to in Ghost of Tsushima isn’t going to be the same in the sequel. In a way, it’s a double-edged sword for a multiplayer mode as many might see the game feel more modern with the introduction of firearms. On the other hand, these advancements could be a great addition to the multiplayer experience that many fans were used to in the previous installment.

In any case, Sucker Punch hasn’t confirmed whether a Legends multiplayer mode will be coming to Ghost of Yotei at the time of this writing. The company has expressed interest in continuing to bring cooperative experiences to fans, as they were rumored to be developing a multiplayer title back in 2021. Seeing how successful Legends was, which is even getting a Crunchyroll anime series based on the game, it would feel strange to leave the multiplayer mode in the past with Ghost of Tsushima rather than bringing it to the next generation.