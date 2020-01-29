The Terminator Invades Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be invaded by The Terminator tomorrow, on January 29. According to the French games maker, the special event for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game in inspired by the events from The Terminator and will allow players to earn exclusive rewards by completing interception and warfare missions during said event. The first of these missions — appropriately dubbed, Mission 1 — will be free starting tomorrow and run until February 6. Meanwhile, the second mission (also free) will go live on February 1.

“To begin your mission, follow the trail leading to Rasa Aldwin, a woman claiming to be from the future. She needs your help, and rumor has it that there’s a soldier who just won’t quit,” reads the “mission briefing.” “With the help of Rasa’s special weapon, you’ll have a fighting chance against anything that stands in your way.

In addition to the main mission, there will be daily challenges and of course exclusive rewards for all of those who decide to participate, both of which you can read more about right here.

The future is almost here. The Terminator arrives January 29. pic.twitter.com/JEx5Nrr4Li — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) January 27, 2020

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on any additional platforms, and there probably won’t be until Ubisoft fixes the game more and attracts a larger player base that warrants dumping more investment into.

“Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. Isn’t that what the people say? Is there a phrase for having a lot of a good thing and tinkering entirely too much, making unnecessary changes to a proven formula in the name of difference only to tarnish the great product you already had? There should totally be one if there isn’t already, because it would perfectly describe the strange and sometimes beautiful mess that is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” reads the opening of our review of the game.

