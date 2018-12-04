‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ Special Operation 3 Kicks Off Next Week

Get ready, Ghost Recon Wildlands fans because Special Operation 3 is about to kick off in a big way beginning on December 11th!

According to a recent blog post over on the official Ubisoft blog, this next wave of content will heavily focus on PvE and PvP but with a twist. This Special Operation is filled with features that the community has specifically asked for, making it completely for the gamers.

Though the team only provided a small outline of what’s to come, it is important to note that they are bringing in a Photo Mode which is something that has almost become a requirement in gaming with how beautiful this generation is.

With an even bigger announcement on the way, here’s what Ubisoft said that Wildlands players have to look forward to:

PvE Mission and Rewards : Special Operation 3 will contain a free PvE mission and other rewards.

: Special Operation 3 will contain a free PvE mission and other rewards. PvP Classes + Maps: Two Ghost War classes inspired by the Special Operation 3 theme will join the fight. We will also have two new maps for you to test their kits on.

Two Ghost War classes inspired by the Special Operation 3 theme will join the fight. We will also have two new maps for you to test their kits on. Year 2 Pass : Year 2 pass holders will get access to another pack containing community-requested items, as well as early, direct access to the Ghost War classes starting December 11 for one week.

: Year 2 pass holders will get access to another pack containing community-requested items, as well as early, direct access to the Ghost War classes starting December 11 for one week. Photo Mode : Capture your epic moments and the beautiful scenery of the Wildlands with our new Photo Mode feature.

: Capture your epic moments and the beautiful scenery of the Wildlands with our new Photo Mode feature. Prestige Economy : Based on community feedback, we will be implementing further updates to the Prestige Economy that build upon the changes from Special Operation 2. We’ll have more information coming soon.

: Based on community feedback, we will be implementing further updates to the Prestige Economy that build upon the changes from Special Operation 2. We’ll have more information coming soon. New Customization Items: More than 90 new items will be added to the store, including a new pack related to the theme.

We’ll be learning even more in the weeks to come so stay tuned! As for the game itself, Ghost Recon: Wildlands is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the new season? What do you hope to see from the game in the near future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHipy.