Ghost Recon Wildlands Splinter Cell Event Now Live, Free Weekend Starts Soon

Splinter Cell fans that having been missing Sam Fisher like something fierce, good news! The Splinter Cell event that has been teased for the past week is live starting to day for Ghost Recon: Wildlands and it’s time to get back to business.

The event is live now and it’s the first big kick off since Year 2 began. As far as Fisher’s involvement in the title, check out what Ubisoft had to say about the latest crossover below:

“Call the Ghosts: Sam Fisher is coming to the Wildlands! A rogue CIA agent has come to Bolivia to sell top-secret Intel to the Santa Blanca, and it is your mission to help Sam stop him. Head over to La Cruz to take on this high-risk infiltration challenge: Fisher’s waiting for you.

We have a new mode for Ghost War: Sabotage. One team has to capture and hold an objective before the timer runs out, while the defending team tries to stop them. This mode also comes with five new maps.

Being a part of Sam Fisher’s 4th Echelon team, the new Echelon Assault Class has access to the SC-4000 Assault Rifle, Proximity Mines and a Sonar Pulse ability that allows him to see enemies behind walls at a short-range distance. So watch out, Ghosts, the Echelon has arrived on the battleground.”

AI Teammate Customization is now available for our Campaign Mode, meaning you can now change your team’s outfits to meet your liking.

Our Year 2 Pass grants you early access to all Year 2 Ghost War Classes, and comes with the Splinter Cell Equipment Pack (including the SC-4000 Assault Rifle, Karambit Knife CQC, night Vision Goggles and much more) and 8 Battles Crates.

Free Play Weekend kicks off on April 12th – 15 All campaign and Ghost War content will be available



While it may not be a new Splinter Cell, we don’t think anybody would be too terribly upset about the chance to see good ‘ol Fisher again! The event is going on now to kick off Special Operation 1!

Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.