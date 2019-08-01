Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Release Date Announced, First Gameplay Revealed

A release date has now been announced for Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered with the updated version of the praised original due out on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Mad Dog Games announced the release date for the game through its Twitter account which also included a link to the video below that shows off a boss fight against the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

October seems like a natural release month given the ghostly theme of the game, and even though having it out around Halloween would be even more appropriate, the earlier release date means Ghostbusters fans won’t have to wait nearly as long. This release will bring the game to modern consoles for the first time since it was originally released back in 2009.

IGN’s video below gives us our first look at gameplay from Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered. It’s only a small snippet of the fight against the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, but anyone who played the original game or has seen the movie will already know how this fight eventually plays out.

You’ll hear voices from the main characters in the game just as you did in the gameplay preview with the original actors’ likenesses found in this remastered version. The site for the game touts this feature as an “authentic Ghostbusters experience.”

“The game features the voices and in-game likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson in an original story penned by the writers of the original films – Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis,” the site reads.

While it’ll feature familiar moments like the one shown in the preview above, the game features a unique storyline set in New York where players have to battle and capture ghosts. You’ll use tools like those shown in the video to fulfill your role as a Ghostbuster when you join the rest of the team as a rookie.

You’ll be able to find Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered through any of the platforms’ digital marketplaces, but if you want the physical version, only GameStop will carry that.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will release on October 4th.