Ghostrunner 2 Metacritic Score Revealed as Reviews Go Live

Ghostrunner II is out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on October 26, which is just three days away. Ahead of this release date, reviews for the sequel have started to surface online, which in turn has revealed early Metacritic scores for the game. Right now, the highest score for the game on the website is an 81, and this is for the PS5 version of the game, and based on 17 reviews. The next highest score is the PC version, which is at a 79 based on 15 reviews. And then the lowest score currently is the Xbox Series X version, which has a score of 76 based on four reviews.

To put these numbers into context, the first game garnered scores of 81, 76, 76, and 73 across its four different versions. This context suggests the quality of the sequel is in line with the first game. In other words, it’s another very solid outing for developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games.

Of course, these scores for the sequel are subject to change. More reviews for the game will surface online throughout the day and in the coming days and weeks. As a result, the scores above may change, but right now, these are the early scores for the sequel.

“Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner,” reads an official blurb about the sequel. “Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity.Featuring incredible katana combat mechanics, a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner. Plus, boss fights are more interactive, giving players freedom to choose how to survive battles against the toughest opponents.”

As always, feel free to let us know what you think. Based on these review scores, will you be picking up Ghostrunner II when it releases later this week? If so, on what platform?