GhostWire: Tokyo Creative Director Leaves Studio Before Release

During Bethesda‘s E3 presser back in June, Tango Gameworks’ next big project was revealed to be the spooky GhostWire: Tokyo. Not only were fans excited by the trailer that was shown on stage, but they were also infatuated with equally-excited creative director Ikumi Nakamura, who presented her vision to those in attendance and watching around the globe. The Internet immediately fell in love with Nakamura for her passion and the excitement she exhibited for her vision. Since then, she has gone on to share the love on Twitter, even bringing up possible sequel ideas for the upcoming game. However, it would appear that her journey with Tango has come to an end as she has revealed her departure from the studio before the game is even released.

Taking to Twitter, Nakamura announced that she was leaving Tango and Zenimax, despite GhostWire: Tokyo not being out yet. “After 9 years as Creative Director & Art Director at Tango and Zenimax – I felt here is one of the ends of the journeys,” she said in the surprising tweet. “I learned from the talented people I’ve worked with and I respect.”

After 9 years as Creative director & Art Director at Tango and Zenimax – I felt here is one of ends of the journeys . I learned from the talented people I’ve worked with and I respect. 🙏😊 Contact me if anyone wants to work with me! → https://t.co/4VKLdY2ejl pic.twitter.com/Hbsuta3Rgo — Ikumi Nakamura @TGS2019 (@nakamura193) September 4, 2019

Fans are distraught over the news as this leaves the development of GhostWire: Tokyo in question. Seeing as she was the creative director on the upcoming game, does this mean her vision has come to fruition and her work on it is finished? She mentions in the tweet that if anyone is interested in working with her to let her know. Could that indicate that she was let go before the project was finished? Either way, it’s unfortunate that she is leaving during the development of a game she seemed so passionate about, but we wish her all the best in her next endeavors.

As for GhostWire: Tokyo, no release date or platforms are known at this time. For even more on the upcoming title from Tango Gameworks, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you bummed that Nakamura is leaving Tango before GhostWire: Tokyo is released?