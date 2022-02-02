Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Revealed

The release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is an upcoming action-horror game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda, has been revealed by PlayStation. First revealed all the way back at E3 2019, Ghostwire: Tokyo has been a long time coming and was originally supposed to have launched last year. Now, after a brief delay, it has been confirmed that the long-awaited project will finally be arriving in a little over a month.

Found in a recent description for an upcoming presentation related to Ghostwire: Tokyo on the PlayStation YouTube channel, the game has been said to be releasing on Friday, March 25. The presentation in question in which this date leaked is set to premiere tomorrow afternoon and will surely show off a ton of new looks at gameplay for Ghostwire: Tokyo. In addition, the description also confirmed that there will be a deluxe edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo to purchase to go along with some bonus items for those that pre-order the title.

Even though Bethesda might now be owned by Xbox Game Studios, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a game that, much like 2021’s Deathloop, will be a console exclusive to PlayStation 5 when it does release. This is a deal that Bethesda made with Sony prior to being purchased by Microsoft, and those within Xbox have agreed to still adhere to the parameters of the deal. That being said, Ghostwire: Tokyo should only be exclusive to PS5 for a single year, which means that it should then come to Xbox Series X early in March 2023.

Beyond releasing on PS5, Ghostwire: Tokyo will also be coming to PC when it launches next month. And if you’d like to learn more about the game prior to that time, you can check out a new official description of Ghostwire: Tokyo down below.

“In an instant, nearly all of Tokyo’s population vanishes and paranormal Visitors from another world take their place in the streets. As Akito, one of the city’s last living humans, you must join forces with a spirit named KK to put an end to the supernatural threat encroaching on Tokyo.Ready to team up with an unlikely ally to take back the city?”