GhostWire: Tokyo Takes Place in The Near Future

When GhostWire: Tokyo was revealed at E3 last month, the psychological horror that is shown throughout the trailer was likely softened by the presence of creative director Ikumi Nakamura. However, it sure did look spooky. That said, not too many details were revealed, but the trailer shown was definitely enough to grab the attention of many. According to the creative director, however, the upcoming title from Tango Gameworks will indeed be taking place in the near future, which means the “raptured apocalypse” isn’t too far away. Well, when it comes to the video game, at least.

Nakamura recently took to Twitter to share an interesting video that seems to be from GhostWire: Tokyo. A person can be seen standing on top of a building and looking out over the city at night. With neon lights flooding the image, everything around is fairly visible. The clip is one minute long, but there isn’t much going on other than birds flying around and the lights dancing across the skyline.

#GhostWireTokyo @playGhostwire Raptured Apocalypse

+

Near Future Tokyo

+

Supernatural Official E3 Teaser Trailerhttps://t.co/E0X1OjGy9V Is this? “Normal” or “Paranormal?” pic.twitter.com/TgasvngEoa — Ikumi Nakamura (@nakamura193) July 7, 2019

For those who don’t know much on what to expect in the upcoming title, here is more:

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.”

GhostWire: Tokyo is currently in development at Tango Gameworks. Unfortunately, there is no release date for the title and we still don’t know which platforms it will be launching on. However, given what has already been seen and the fact that Shinji Mikami is involved in any sort of way definitely provides hope for what’s to come. Now let’s just hope it arrives relatively soon.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to get your hands on GhostWire: Tokyo whenever it officially launches?