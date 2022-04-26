G.I Joe Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

✖

A new G.I. Joe-themed board game has officially launched on Kickstarter. Earlier today, Renegade Game Studio launched the Kickstarter for G.I. Joe: Mission Critical, a cooperative game for 2-5 players. The game uses Renegade's Guardian System game engine, which was also used for the publisher's Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid game franchise. Most notably, this makes G.I. Joe: Mission Critical fully compatible with Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and future Guardian System games.

Play in G.I. Joe: Mission Critical is split into two phases – the Deployment Phase and Action Phase. During the Deployment Phase, enemies are deployed out to various locations as determined by a set of Deployment cards. Once the enemies have been deployed, players enter the Action Phase, where they can move their heroes, battle various enemies, or recover from fights. Players use Combat cards and dice rolls to deal out damage. When foot soldiers are defeated, they enter a pool where they can be spent to deploy vehicles.

The core box for G.I. Joe: Mission Critical includes five heroes – Duke, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Stalker, and Cover Girl. The box also includes five named enemies – Cobra Commander, Baroness, Dr. Mindbender, Major Bludd, and Copperhead. The "Heavy Firepower" expansion will add three more G.I. Joes – Gung-Ho, Bombstrike, and Roadblock – as well as Destro and Scrap-Iron.

As of press time, the campaign has raised over $57,000, which exceeded the initial $5,000 goal. Backers of the campaign will receive a copy of the game with a $99 pledge, while they'll receive the core game and expansion with a $145 pledge. The Kickstarter for G.I. Joe: Mission Critical will remain open through May 12th, with fulfillment estimated in November. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.