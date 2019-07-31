Giant Battle Royale Game Mavericks: Proving Grounds Cancels Development, Closes Studio

Mavericks: Proving Grounds has been on the radars of many people for quite some time. In the day and age of battle royale popularity, the title from Automaton was looking to be quite the ambitious project, providing players with lobbies 10 times the size of what many are used to in Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and the like. That said, those who have been looking forward to the upcoming may be disappointed to learn that it is no longer being developed and the studio is closing its doors.

“Paul Cooper and Paul Appleton were appointed joint administrators of Automaton Games Limited on 30th July 2019,” reads the Automaton website. “They are managing the affairs, business and property of the company. The joint administrators act as agents of the company and act without personal liability. Paul Cooper and Paul Appleton are licensed to act as insolvency practitioners in UK by the ICAEW.

“Please be advised that due to insufficient funding, the development of the Mavericks: Proving Grounds game has now ceased. The joint administrators are in the process of licensing the Deceit game so there will be no change in the live operation and provision of this game.”

For those who don’t know what Mavericks: Proving Grounds was going to be all about, here’s more:

“In a world that combines the scale and economy of an MMO, the progression and customisation of an RPG, and the tactical skill required of an FPS; Mavericks gives you the control to play the game your way.

“At the heart of Mavericks is the game’s social hub, The Capital, a 10,000 player city where you can socialise with friends, threaten your enemies, trade and engage with others, and unlock increasingly ambitious challenges. Separate yourself in The Capital with unique customisation and showcase your exclusive wealth and status.

“The Isle of Dern is where all the action takes place in Mavericks. The Scottish Highland-inspired island is a sprawling land mass, a perfect backdrop to the ferocious firefights, filled with luscious forests, dramatic mountain ranges, and intricate play areas waiting to be explored.”

