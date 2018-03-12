This Pokemon Lapras Plushie is Big Enough to Ride On

Bandai calls this giant Pokemon plush The “Lapras You’ll Absolutely Want to Ride”, and we don’t think that a more accurate name has ever been given to a product in all of history.

Standing just under 4-feet tall, 6.6-feet wide, and clocking in at 35.2 pounds, this Lapras plushie is big enough for an adult to sit on and pretend that their living room is the Orange Archipelago. It’s available to pre-order here for roughly $750 with shipping slated for July. Bandai does ship internationally, so you can definitely make this happen if you have the means. Sure, it’s expensive, but think of it as furniture. A giant, squishy Lapras is a lot more fun than a sofa from IKEA isn’t it?

If the Lapras You’ll Absolutely Want to Ride is too rich for your blood, there is a more affordable option that you can get easily in the U.S. – the Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. Snorlax isn’t quite as big as the Lampras at 4-feet tall and 2-feet wide, but he does look very comfy. You can order one right here for $149.99. From the official product description:

“In this world of nothing but go-go-go, we often feel like Snorlax is more our speed. It spends most of its time sleeping. It’s not picky about leftovers, and it seldom exercises. Yep. Snorlax understands us.”

“There’s nowhere better to relax after a long day of work, school, or just being out and about than on your Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. At 4 feet head to toe and over 2 feet across, this (s)lumbering Pokémon is perfect for your dorm room, your den, your bedroom, or right inside the door where you can collapse on it when you get in. Just remember not to block the road. It does not ship with a flute.”

Product Specifications:

• Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

• Officially-licensed Pokémon merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive

• Materials: 100 polyester on the outside, filled with cotton and polyester fiber mix and polystyrene balls

• Care Instructions: Hand wash cold. Air dry.

• Imported

• Dimensions: 40″ wide x 48″ tall x 16″ deep (YMMV depending on how it’s sitting – it’s a beanbag)

