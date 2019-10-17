Giphy Arcade Announced, Includes New Big Mouth and Wendy’s Games

Giphy — yes, the GIF website — has announced Giphy Arcade, its own new gaming initiative that offers bite-sized microgames that you can play, remix, and share for free. In other words, it’s a new place for flash games to live, and it already features some special joints, including Big Mouth and Wendy’s games. The website, features curated playlists, the ability to make your own games, to modify pre-exisiting games, and of course to share games you like. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many games are featured, but it’s certainly a lot, or at least more than Apple Arcade or Google Stadia are packing.

quit playing games with my 💖 (and start playing games with my GIFs) Introducing: #GIPHYArcade! Bite-sized microgames ready for you to play, remix, and share. ➡️https://t.co/sOb2uTRgm5 pic.twitter.com/cnrOu4gzUZ — GIPHY (@GIPHY) October 16, 2019

Of course, you’re never going to stumble across The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or anything crazy on the website, but as you may know, many great indie games started off as nothing more than flash games and smaller micro experiences like this. Below, you can peep a few of the games you can currently play:

Calling all gamers! Help Queen Wendy find the perfect dipping sauce and fight against the evil frozen beef in the latest Giphy Arcade games. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 16, 2019

omg @giphy now has big mouth games so i can use even more of my time not doing my homework and instead spend hours trying to catch connie in a bubble bath probably while i’m on the toilet or in a math lesson pic.twitter.com/0h3tMli0uV — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) October 16, 2019

Yes, thank you @GIPHY! Finally the world of gaming gets the salmon vs bear adventure we didn’t know we needed! https://t.co/9bkZ3KbHdi #GIPHYArcade pic.twitter.com/TmSWncFTKv — NRDC 🌎 (@NRDC) October 17, 2019

