Giphy Arcade Announced, Includes New Big Mouth and Wendy’s Games

Giphy — yes, the GIF website — has announced Giphy Arcade, its own new gaming initiative that offers bite-sized microgames that you can play, remix, and share for free. In other words, it’s a new place for flash games to live, and it already features some special joints, including Big Mouth and Wendy’s games. The website, features curated playlists, the ability to make your own games, to modify pre-exisiting games, and of course to share games you like. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many games are featured, but it’s certainly a lot, or at least more than Apple Arcade or Google Stadia are packing.

Of course, you’re never going to stumble across The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or anything crazy on the website, but as you may know, many great indie games started off as nothing more than flash games and smaller micro experiences like this. Below, you can peep a few of the games you can currently play:

