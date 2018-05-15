Get All 20 Pounds of the Gloomhaven Board Game For a Rare Price

Gloomhaven is an extremely popular and extremely heavy board game that is extremely hard to find in stock anywhere, much less priced less than $200. In fact, if you try and pick one up on eBay, it can set you back more than $300. However, Amazon is offering a very rare opportunity for you to order the game at $136.48. That’s a lot for a board game, but if you ask most people that have played Gloomhaven, they’ll tell you that your heart should be racing right now as you jump to secure one on backorder. Do that right here as quickly as possible.

The Gloomhaven description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

• For 1-4 Players

• 60-120 minute playing time

• Co-operative play Euro-inspired tactical combat

• Every turn a player will play two cards out of their hand. Each card has a number in the center, and the number on the first card played will determine their initiative order. Each card also has a top and bottom power, and when it is a player’s turn in the initiative order, they determine whether to use the top power of one card and the bottom power of the other, or vice-versa

If you do pick up Gloomhaven, you might want to grab the removable sticker set for $13.78 before they sell out. The pack contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.