Gloomhaven Digital Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

Gloomhaven comes to the Nintendo Switch in September. During this week's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that the console version of Gloomhaven would be released on the Nintendo eShop on September 18th. The game, developed by Flaming Fowl Studios, is a digital version of the popular dungeon-crawler/campaign-style board game of the same name. Not only can players run through a digital version of the core Gloomhaven campaign and expansions, they can also play a Guildmaster mode exclusive to the digital game. Gloomhaven was first released on Steam in 2021, with planned adaptations for other consoles in the works.

In Gloomhaven, players control mercenaries as they make their way through intense scenarios, with the Digital version allowing you to control either one mercenary as part of a co-op session or as an entire team in solo play. At the beginning of their turn, players choose two cards from their mercenary's hand to play and pick a "top action" from one card and a "bottom action" from another card. The cards they choose determine the initiative order of that round of combat and cards are put into the discard pile at the end of the round. To re-stock your hand, players have to take either a long or short rest, with one discarded card being permanently removed from the scenario. If a player can't play any cards and can't replenish their hand, their character is permanently exhausted, which means what players have to strategically decide what cards to play and when. Outside of combat, Gloomhaven also features a unique system in which mercenaries retire as they reach personal goals, unlocking new classes for players to use. A player will likely run through multiple characters over the course of a single Gloomhaven campaign.

The announcement also comes as Gloomhaven board game publisher Cephalofair has launched a massive crowdfunding campaign to fund three separate Gloomhaven projects – a Gloomhaven tabletop RPG game, a miniatures project, and a second edition of Gloomhaven. That crowdfunding campaign has raised over $2 million after just a few days.