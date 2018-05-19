Go Vacation Brings Sporting Activities, More To Nintendo Switch This July

While the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a variation of Wii Sports to call its own just yet, Bandai Namco is bringing some all-ages sports fun to the system just in time for the summer season.

The publisher has announced Go Vacation, a new compilation that brings skydiving, beach volleyball and more to the Nintendo Switch this July. In it, you’ll take various virtual characters to a number of locations taking on dozens of sporting challenges either alone or with friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Created by acclaimed developer Bandai Namco, Go Vacation includes a variety of cooperative and competitive games that can be played solo or with up to four players via a single Nintendo Switch system or local wireless (additional accessories are required and are sold separately). Several activities offer the option to use motion controls, making swinging your tennis racket and throwing snowballs even more fun and immersive,” the press release reads.

“Discover new surprises each day as you adventure through the four different resort areas on Kawawii island. While exploring – either on foot, on horseback, on a snowmobile or more – you’ll discover numerous collectibles, challenges and other opportunities to level up and customize your character. Decorate your own villa, enjoy a delicious meal at one of the food trucks and snap in-game photos of the dozens of adorable animals hiding in each resort. Regular challenges and presents, like special costumes and different dog breeds, will keep you coming back for hours of Kawawii island adventures.”

Go Vacation had previously released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2011 and found some success on that platform, pushing Bandai Namco to return it to a newer system for another generation of players to enjoy.. You can see some of the activities that the game will be offering in the trailer above.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but the game is likely to be around the $50 range or so considering what all it has to offer.

Nintendo could very well have it on hand at its E3 booth next month, so those hunkering for a bit of vacation joy can probably stop by and check it out.

We’re not sure of the final count of events in the game, but there will be a lot for you to do with your family and friends — and it sure beats taking a trip up to Niagara Falls during the “soggy” season, we’ll tell you what.