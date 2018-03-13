Goat Simulator Dev Reveals ‘Satisfactory’ And All We Know is That It’s Cute

From the team that brought us the delightfully horrible Goat Simulator title comes a new game, and we’re not exactly sure about anything to be honest. From the looks of the short teaser above, it looks like the dev team over at Coffee Stain are trying their hand at a real title with an adorable creature looking playfully around a colourful environment.

Nothing other than an adorable creature with puppy-like mannerisms and a title was shared thus far, but we’re intrigued by what they could potentially have up their sleeve. It’s certainly cute, and we’re a sucker for cute so … touche’, Coffee Stain, touche’.

If we super, super, super analyze the trailer, it looks like the cute narrative could potentially have a much darker twist if the construction interrupting his cuteness is anything to go by. Pair that with the game being called SatisFactory, yeah – we’re pretty sure we know where this is going. Since this adorable little ball of scales is giving us some serious Good Boy pupper vibes, we’ve already decided that we will protect whoever he is with our lives so bring it on, Coffee Stain.

Following the teaser trailer reveal was one short note from the CEO of the the dev team, Anton Westbergh: “If I dold you more it would be a teaser now, would it?”

You’ve got us there …

Though this looks to take a dramatic turn from their self-admitted “bad” game Goat Simulator, the title that lets you live out your dreams as the farm animal is still here to comfort you until we learn more about Satisfactory. Don’t let your dreams be dreams, be the goat. Be the goat:

Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your dreams have finally come true! WASD to write history.

Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. Destroy things with style, such as doing a backflip while headbutting a bucket through a window, and you’ll earn even more points! Or you could just give Steam Workshop a spin and create your own goats, levels, missions, and more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

Goat Simulator is a completely stupid game and, to be honest, you should probably spend your money on something else, such as a hula hoop, a pile of bricks, or maybe pool your money together with your friends and buy a real goat.