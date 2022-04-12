God of War Ragnarok Developer Teases Something “Really Exciting”

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release this year via the PS4 and PS5, but we are officially four months into the year and there’s no word of a release date and there’s no word when the game will resurface with itrs first trailer of the year. What there has been are teases from develeopers on the game, primarily because the team is returning to work at the office following a long stint of working from home.

For example, after two years of working from home, Estelle Tigani, a cinematics producer on the game, has returned to the office. This isn’t notewortthy byt itself, by Tigani teases that she’s working on “something super exciting.” Now, could this be generic PR speak or a generic banging of the drums, sure, but this tweet doesn’t come from someone in marketing or an executive that has bene through countless media training. There still may be nothing to this tease, but it’s enough to have some fans excited at least.

https://twitter.com/estelletigani/status/1513606540305256451

Of course, Tigani’s position as cinematics producer has some fans wondering if this is a tease for a new trailer, and it might be, but there’s not enough meat on the bone to boldly claim this, though there are rumblings that more information and media on the game is on the horizon.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and PS5. While the game’s predecessor came to the PC this year, there’s no word of Ragnarok coming to PC. For more coverage on the upcoming PlayStation exclusive, click here.

“Kratos and Atreus embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies before Ragnarok arrives,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”