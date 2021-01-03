God of War First-Person Mod Shows the Game Off From a New Perspective

From the ground up, Sony Santa Monica Studio’s God of War was meant to be played from the third-person perspective. But now, one user has decided to mix things up and see what the game would look like from a totally different viewpoint. The result is an interesting one that continues to highlight just how remarkable the animation work in the game is.

Spotted in a new video from Speclizer, the user has created a mod to show us what the world of God of War looks like from a first-person view. The video highlights this perspective through the eyes of a number of different characters from the game including Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir. With so many characters appearing much closer to the screen than normal thanks to this mod, it's way more noticeable to see just how lifelike the facial animations are in God of War as a whole.

The only let down of the video is that we don’t get to see what combat itself would look like from this perspective. Obviously, that would likely be a much taller task to get working properly, but alas, we’ll just have to keep imagining what it would look like. A handful of the key cutscenes from God of War are the only sections that have been highlighted in this video.

It’s also worth noting that if you do check out the video, which is attached above, there are some pretty major spoilers for God of War included. If you somehow still haven’t played the game for yourself, you might only want to check out the opening few scenes rather than watching the entire thing. Also, you should absolutely play God of War if you have the means to do so because it’s one of the best games of the past few years.

As for the future of God of War, the next installment in the series is said to be releasing on PlayStation 5 (and potentially PlayStation 4) this year. While it still doesn’t have an official title, God of War: Ragnarok, as many are calling it, should be shown off more as we progress through 2021. If you’d like to continue following our coverage of the franchise as a whole, you can do so by visiting our dedicated page right here.

[H/T Gaming Bible]