God of War, Fortnite Dominate PlayStation Sales Numbers For April

As if Kratos hasn’t proven his strength with fans and critics alike, the PlayStation Blog recently reported that he’s capable of generating big sales numbers as well.

According to the report, the adventure, which uses a single shot system and features the most dynamic action in the series to date, has landed in the number one spot for PlayStation 4 sales even though the game came out towards the later end of April.

Following close behind in the top five were the Ubisoft action sequel Far Cry 5; the baseball simulator MLB the Show 18; the co-op supported adventure A Way Out; and The Last of Us Remastered, which remains quite the favorite after so many years on the market. You can find the full top ten below.

God of War Far Cry 5 MLB the Show 18 A Way Out The Last of Us Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Gang Beasts Madden NFL 18

Another game that had no trouble flexing its muscles for the month was Epic Games’ Fortnite. Even before all the Infinity War shenanigans that have been introduced to the game, it became the top free-to-play title for April, with the indie brawler Brawlhalla in a runner-up position. The remaining top five included Don’t Bite Me Bro!, Paladins and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite. The full top ten is below:

Fortnite Battle Royale Brawlhalla Don’t Bite Me Bro! Paladins Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite Warframe America’s Army: Proving Grounds DC Universe Online 3-on-3 Freestyle Blacklight: Retribution

On the PS Vita, Kratos was dominant once more as his classic God of War Collection ruled the top spot for the portable system. Persona 4 Golden and Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition followed closely behind in second and third place respectively.

Amongst the other charts, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality was the most popular game on the PlayStation VR front, followed by the indie favorite Superhot VR and the hilarious Job Simulator; and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the biggest PlayStation classic on PlayStation 4, with Bully, another Rockstar favorite, not far behind. Crypto also left his mark with Destroy All Humans! 2 in third place.

You can view all the top ten charts here. More than likely, Kratos will continue to, ahem, make a killing on PS4 as the summer competition heats up.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.