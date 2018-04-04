God of War Will Feature More Modes Than Just the Main Game

God of War players will be able to take part in more than just the PlayStation 4 game’s main storyline, according to creative director Cory Barlog.

As the game nears its April 20 release date, Barlog has appeared in videos, interviews, and elsewhere to discuss God of War gameplay, secrets, and more. He’s also been active on Twitter discussing God of War details with fans who are trying to learn anything they can about the upcoming game. In a reply to one of these fans’ tweets, Barlog confirmed that God of War will indeed have additional modes outside of the game’s main story.

Yes. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) April 4, 2018

Specifics on what additional game modes will be offered weren’t provided, but looking at past installations in the God of War franchise gives some suggestions for what players might be able to expect. The fan’s tweet specifically mentioned challenges as a possibility, and while Barlog’s response could either be applied to the challenges question or the “any other game mode” inquiry, challenges being included is a possibility based on the franchise’s history. God of War II included a challenge mode that was called Challenge of the Titans where players could attempt to complete seven different trials with special requirements. Defeating a certain number of enemies while in the air is just one of the challenges that the Challenge of the Titans mode consisted of.

The same game also had a combat arena mode called Arena of the Fates where players could select spawn their own enemies in a type of training environment that helped players get used to fighting particular enemies. Later games like God of War III also supported special items that could be used in New Game Plus modes once found in the first playthrough.

One extra mode that players shouldn’t expect to find in God of War is any form of multiplayer. God of War: Ascension included a multiplayer component that let players fight against one another, a first for the series. The multiplayer feature offered several different modes including challenges and competitions, but Barlog has confirmed in the past that the new God of War game for the PlayStation 4 will not include a multiplayer feature and will be single-player only.

God of War is scheduled to be released on April 20 for the PlayStation 4, but look for more news and trailers to be shared by Barlog and PlayStation as the release date draws nearer.