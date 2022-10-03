God of War Ragnarok Length Reportedly Revealed

A new report has seemingly revealed the length of the upcoming PlayStation game God of War Ragnarok. When the new God of War reboot launched back in 2018, it stood as the longest entry in the history of the popular action series. And while a number of fans liked this greater length and size of the game, it sounds like the sequel is going to take even longer to fully complete.

According to Insider Gaming, God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be approximately 40 hours in total. This length is said to be based on the time needed to complete every task in the game, which includes side quests and other content. The main story itself is said to be closer to 20 hours, of which roughly more than three hours of this chunk will be comprised of cutscenes and other cinematics. This means that Ragnarok's side content on its own should take about 20 hours to finish up, which is far more expansive than what was seen in God of War.

Assuming that this report is legitimate, it isn't all that surprising. Most sequels tend to go "bigger and better" than their predecessors, and it seemed likely that God of War Ragnarok would be no different. Considering that this sequel will also allow players to travel to all nine realms of the Norse world, whereas God of War only allowed traversal to six such locales, it seemed likely that Ragnarok would end up taking longer to finish.

In case you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to launch next month on November 9th. It will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at launch. Recent leaks have also hinted at the possibility of a PC version arriving further down the road, although Sony hasn't confirmed this to be true just yet.

Are you excited to hear that God of War Ragnarok should be sizably larger than the entry before it? And do you think you'll take the time to complete everything in the game? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.