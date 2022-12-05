God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed

God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.

As part of title update 3.00 for God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4, Photo Mode is now available to be utilized. Much like numerous other PlayStation titles, Photo Mode allows players to snap their own in-game pics from Ragnarok that they can then share on social media or keep for their own personal collection. The feature can be easily accessed by pressing the Square Button when entering the pause menu associated with Ragnarok.

While Photo Mode is by far and away the biggest component of this God of War Ragnarok patch, it's not even close to being the only new thing. Santa Monica Studio has also continued to squash a number of bugs tied to quests, gameplay, and general performance with this update as well. So if you have been playing Ragnarok and have been running into some strange problems, hopefully, this patch has now fixed those issues.

If you'd like to check out the full patch notes for this God of War Ragnarok update, you can view them below.

Features

PhotoMode is now in the game! Access photo mode by pressing the Square Button from the options menu.

Narrative and Story

Fixed a case where a narrative moment would repeat incorrectly when reloading a save in the quest "The Reckoning."

Fixed a few cases where stories in the boat were interrupted incorrectly.

Quests and Progression

Fixed a case where the area from the quest "The Weight of Chains" could get into a bad state preventing the player from returning to the area.

Fixed a case where the Demolition labor could not be completed.

Fixed a number of cases where the companion would become stuck and not follow the player, or move to a required location.

Fixed a case where a crane will be stuck in the wrong position when backtracking during the quest "The Quest for Tyr" or exploring the area later.

Fixed a case where a water sluice could behave improperly blocking progress in the quest "The Quest for Tyr."

Fixed a case where the player is unable to interact with the crank when backtracking and returning during the quest "Groa's Secret."

Improved checkpoint placement during the quest "Groa's Secret."

Fixed a case where a puzzle element could become invisible if dropping down from a ledge during the quest "Groa's Secret."

Fixed a rare case where the player could become stuck to a puzzle element in the quest "Groa's Secret."

Fixed a case where a pendulum can not be moved as intended during the quest "Groa's Secret."

Fixed a rare case where a prompt did not appear, blocking forward progress in the quest "The Lost Sanctuary."

Fixed a case where the player could become stuck in the library during the quest "The Runaway"

Fixed a case where the player is unable to interact with another character during the quest "The World of Fate" preventing forward progress.

Fixed a case where the companion does not move to the correct location when restarting from checkpoint in a specific location during the quest "Forging Destiny."

Fixed a rare case where a Revenant would not spawn blocking forward progress in the quest "Unleashing Hel."

Fixed a case where the companion would not close the realm tear during the quest "Unleashing Hel."

Fixed a case where a door is missing after restarting from checkpoint during the quest "Creatures of Prophecy."

Fixed a case where the player could get stuck in the boss fight when reloading a previous autosave in the quest "Creatures of Prophecy."

Fixed a case where the player would not be able to equip the mask during the quest "Unlocking the Mask."

Fixed a case where interacting with the tombstone in Midgard while on the sled prevents the player from later using the temple elevator during the quest "Hunting for Solace."

Fixed a case where enemies would not spawn if leaving the fight and then returning while exploring the mines in Svartalfheim.

Fixed a case where a barrel becomes indestructible after picking up the key and restarting from checkpoint in the quest "Sigrun's Curse."

Fixed a case where the player could be unable to open a location during the quest "Return of the River."

Fixed a case where the wrong character could follow the player when loading a save made during the quest "A Viking Funeral."

Fixed a case where a drawbridge is in the wrong state when returning to the area while exploring in Vanaheim, preventing the player from crossing the bridge.

Fixed a case where the player would not get credit for closing a Hel portal impacting the favor Hel To Pay.

Fixed a case where the swords would not show properly if restarting from checkpoint during the challenges in Muspelheim.

Gameplay

Fixed several cases where the player could fall out of the world when picking up the lost pages.

Fixed several cases where the player would drop below the map when dropping from a ledge.

Fixed a case where the player could fall out of the world in Midgard at the Helheim tower.

Fixed several cases where the mystic gateway would reset to undiscovered when restarting from checkpoint immediately after discovering the gateway.

Fixed a case where the sled would spawn in the wrong location when exploring in Alfheim.

Fixed a case where the targeting guide was incorrect in a puzzle element during the quest "Song of the Sands."

Fixed a case where the player could become stuck walking in the quest "Hunting for Solace."

Fixed a rare case where the companion does not join the player on the sled after quickly entering, then exiting, then entering the sled again.

Fixed a rare case where the companion would fall through the world.

Improved companion behavior in several locations when backtracking.

Combat

Fixed a case where the stun grab prompt would not appear when fighting The Maven.

Fixed a case where Kratos could clip into the boss causing unwanted behavior in the quest "Reunion."

Fixed a case where the player would be unable to use a resurrection stone in the boss fight during the quest "Defend Your Valor."

Fixed a rare case where the stun grab prompt would not appear when fighting The Everlasting.

Fixed a rare case where Slag Horn could get stuck in the ground.

Fixed a case where the Hyperion Pull would not pull Nightmare enemies.

Fixed a case where the player's arm could get stuck in the axe recall animation after a stun grab kill when fighting the mini-boss in the quest "Groa's Secret."

Fixed a case where the boss does not properly progress to the next stage in the quest "Beyond Ragnarok."

Fixed a rare case where enemies would not play a hit reaction from some runic attacks on slopes.

Fixed a rare case where attacks performed while using Valor of Fury could miss smaller targets.

Fixed a case where the player would lose functionality when changing an equipped runic attack immediately after using it.

Fixed a case where the player could become stuck in place after performing a stun grab on Fiske at the edge of the arena.

Fixed a case where an enemy could become invulnerableafter restarting from checkpoint, blocking further progress in the quest "Old Friends."

Fixed a case where the boss would fail to transition to the next phase during the quest "The Reckoning."

Fixed a case where a traversal is unavailable when restarting checkpoint between encounters, blocking further progress in the quest "The Realms at War."

Fixed a case where the boss would not spawn after restarting from checkpoint while completing the favor "Animal Instincts."

Fixed a case where a mini-boss could get stuck in a tree during the quest "Creatures of Prophecy."

Fixed a case where The Everlasting would become idle if entering and exiting the boat during the encounter.

Fixed a case where a stun grab prompt does not appear when fighting The Everlasting.

Fixed a rare case where the Hilt of Skofnungdoes not activate.

Fixed a case where The Crimson Dragon would not engage with the player after restarting from checkpoint during the quest "For Vanaheim!"

Equipment and Upgrades

Fixed a case where the companion would change equipment during a narrative sequence in the quest "The Realms at War."

Fixed a case where the player could get stuck in the shop preventing a story sequence from progressing in the quest "Forging Destiny."

UI/UX

Fixed a case where using the upgrade bench in Jotunheim would cause the character to be unresponsive, requiring a restart from checkpoint to correct.

Fixed a few cases where journal pages would appear blank when quickly navigating through the journal pages.

Fixed several cases where journal pages could have missing information.

Fixed a case where the resurrection stone description would disappear if quickly navigating through the equipment menu.

Fixed a case where Kratos could get stuck in the wrong pose in the equipment menu.

Fixed a case where the companion equipment would be displayed for Kratos in the equipment menu when rapidly switching to Kratos from the companion.

Fixed a case where the companion would be wearing incorrect armor if viewed in the equipment menu immediately after rejoining the player.

Fixed a case where the companion runic icon would show as unavailable after restarting from a checkpoint.

Fixed a case where the runic icon would show as available when existing Valor of Fury, despite not having the required weapon equipped.

Fixed a case where a prompt could remain on screen when pausing the title during the quest "The Quest for Tyr."

Fixed a case where the player health bar Could be missing during a specific move in the boss fight in the quest "The Summoning."

Stability and Performance

Fixed a rare crash when transitioning to the end credits.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the map.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the settings menu.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the quest "Surviving Fimbulwinter."

Fixed a crash that could occur during the quest "The Runaway."

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the quest "Forging Destiny."

Fixed a crash that could occur during the quest "Unleashing Hel."

Fixed a crash that could occur in the quest "Beyond Ragnarok."

Fixed a crash that could occur during the quest "Animal Instincts."

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the quest "Return of the River."

Fixed a case where the game could become unresponsive after defeating the Flame Phantom while exploring Vanaheim.

Visual Impact

Fixed a number of visual and lighting issues throughout the game.

Audio

Fixed a case where music could stop playing when backtracking or returning to the area later in the quest "Groa's Secret."

Fixed a case where music would not play when destroying the next then quickly restarting from checkpoint during the quest "The Lost Sanctuary."

Fixed a case where music did not play properly during the quest "The Reckoning."

Fixed a case where music would stop playing during the quest "Forging Destiny."

Fixed a case where music would stop playing before the boss fight during the quest "The Summoning."

Fixed a case where combat music would not stop playing after an encounter during the quest "Freya's Missing Peace."

Fixed a case where sound effects for a gate could continue after the gate closed while exploring in Vanaheim.

Fixed a case where sound effects for a gate could continue during the quest "The Quest for Tyr."

Fixed a case where sound effects for a gate could continue during the quest "The Reckoning."

Fixed a case where sound effects for a puzzle element could continue while exploring in Svartalfheim.

Fixed a case where sound effects and dialog were muted when using the Skadi's Edge runic attack.

Fixed a case where vehicles would no longer make sound after remaining idle for an extended period.

Accessibility

Various bug fixes were made to the Navigation assistance feature.

Various bug fixes were made to the High Contrast mode feature.

Added aim assist targeting to certain hazards in Vanaheim.

Added aim assist targeting to certain puzzle elements in Midgard and Vanaheim.

Fixed a case where a companion action audio cue was missing during the mini-boss encounter during the quest "The Quest for Tyr."

Fixed a case where the shield bash audio cue was mixed too low and difficult to hear.

PS4 Specific