New God of War Statue Is Simply Stunning

PlayStation and Prime 1 Studio have revealed a new God of War 1:4 scale statue of Kratos and Atreus, and while not everyone will be able to purchase the pricey item, it’s incredible to behold. Every image and video of the statue is simply stunning.

More specifically, the statue is named the “God of War 2018 Statue – UPMGOW-02: Kratos & Atreus Ivaldi’s Deadly Mist Armor Set” and is based on, of course, the video game. The list price for this statue is $1,199.00, with a required deposit of $119.90. The new statue serves as a companion piece for the previously revealed UPMGOW-01: Baldur & Broods Statue, and combining the two creates a combat diorama.

The new statue is about 28.5 inches tall, and includes an LED light-up function in Mimir’s eyes. While Prime 1 Studio notes that the images on its website are based prototype samples, and the exact details could change, it looks pretty final to us. You can check out a couple images below, or more on Prime 1 Studio’s website:

The most recent God of War is currently available for PlayStation 4, and while there are no announced plans, the director of the game, Cory Barlog, would love to see it come to PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest in the God of War franchise right here.