God of War Is Set To Be Kratos’ Biggest Adventure To Date

We’ve been talking about Sony’s revamped God of War for some time now. It’s shaping up to be the most impressive entry in the series to date, between its huge fighting encounters, its wondrous visuals, and its difficulty system, which will leave players coming back for more.

But now it appears that God of War has yet another huge advantage going for it – replay value.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Geoff Keighley, who serves as the producer and host for the yearly The Game Awards show, recently took to Twitter to post his thoughts on a recent press demo for the game, which lasted around three hours in length. But even with all that epic hands-on time with the game, Keighley explained he barely scratched the surface.

You can see his tweets below, but, as he explains, three hours within the game only added up to about five percent of its overall length. That means Kratos’ latest quest could put it on the same level as Horizon: Zero Dawn, with a whole lot of stuff to do.

I was blown away by God of War. Played first 2.5 hours last week. It’s a faithful yet deeply evolved version of the classic series across every dimension: Combat, story, puzzles and graphical prowess. pic.twitter.com/ntuWETIl2a — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 19, 2018

I think we all knew it was going to look great, but the combat plays great too: Fluid and deep. My favorite move was using Kratos’ axe as a ranged weapon – you get two hits, both when it flies out and then when you summon it back using triange. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 19, 2018

From what I was told we only played about 5% of the full game. If that’s the case, this is going to be an epic on the scale of Horizon — and with tons of weapon and skill tree upgrades, I can’t wait to see how the game opens up in the other 95%. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 19, 2018

It sounds like the upgrade/weapon/skill tree systems are going to be amazing, providing a layer of depth we haven’t seen in a God of War game yet – which means this is going to be one hell of an experience.

Cory Barlog, the game’s director, previously spoke about the game at PlayStation Experience last year, and noted that gameplay time would be around 25-35 hours, so this fits right about into that range. But he also noted that it could be prolonged for those that are looking to do everything in the game – so we’ve got that to look forward to as well.

We’ll see what happens with God of War, as it’s just a month away from release. It arrives on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Hat tip to EGM for the info!)