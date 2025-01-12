New Kratos Change Comes to the Surprise of God of War Fans

A recent change to Kratos has come as a surprise to some God of War fans. Back in 2018, Santa Moncia Studios, under the leadership of Cory Barlog, rebooted the God of War franchise to massive success. 2018’s God of War is widely considered among the best games of all time, and the same is true of its 2022 follow up, God of War Ragnarok, which continued the reboot. What’s next for the God of War series, remains to be seen. To this end, PlayStation fans are already divided about the setting of the game. This is the future though. Right now, and for the next couple years most likely, God of War fans are still spending time with the 2018 reboot and Ragnarok, and discovering new things in the process.

The biggest difference between the reboot and Ragnarok compared to previous and older God of War games is the design of Kratos. Because he’s much older in these games, and now with a son, his personality is substantially different and far more grounded. He’s also older looking, bearded, and smaller in size. It’s the first thing anyone will notice playing the 2018 game or Ragnarok, assuming they have played the older God of War games. There are some other smaller changes though that have gone unnoticed.

One of the top posts on the God of War Reddit page at the moment is a post highlighting that the 2018 reboot changed the location and the shape of Kratos’ tattoos. This was a brand new discovery for the one sharing it, and judging by the popularity of the post, many on the God of War Reddit page. However, some in the comments were quick to point out while this change is easy to miss, it’s not unique to the newer games.

“I don’t think there have ever been more than two consecutive games where the tattoos suffer no change at all in the series,” reads one comment on the post above.

It’s also true that this is not the only minor tweak. The images above also demonstrate and even more subtle tweak, which is that his stomach scar has been moved in the newer games as well.

Why Santa Moncia Studios continues to tweak these minor details, we don’t know, but it’s a continuing pattern at this point. To this end, whenever the next saga begins we suspect the same thing will happen again.

