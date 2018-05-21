God of War New Game + Mode Being Considered

Sony’s God of War has easily become one of this year’s biggest hits. And based on our stellar review of the game it’s not hard to see why.

Not only does Sony Santa Monica’s adventure offer tremendous action, but it also looks spectacular. And it has something to offer for everyone including a mighty God of War difficulty.

But what about those that are seeking out an even bigger challenge? By that we mean a potential New Game + mode which would allow you to tackle an even higher difficulty than what God of War already offers.

Speaking with GamingBolt, God of War director Cory Barlog actually considered this — and is still giving it some thought. “New Game Plus is something I wanted so badly, right?” he said. “And it is this Sophie’s choice you have to consciously make as you enter the last eight months of working on a game. You have a huge list of features, and so many of these things kind of get pushed down the list. And, the impact, the involvement of New Game Plus, kept pushing it further down the list, because keeping it would cause a lot of other stuff, and a lot of other stuff meant stability, and polish, would be delayed.

“But it’s something that everyone, I don’t think there’s anyone here who didn’t want to do New Game Plus, we just kept running out of time. Because, I think, what people don’t realize is, ‘you had five years, you had so much time!’ No, we literally worked to the last second, refining and polishing, and tuning, and trying to make this as perfect as possible. Which is why Photo Mode didn’t even get started until after we went Gold. It was on the list, we had it in the previous game, but the engine was changed up, so we had to rewrite it. And that relied on the enthusiasm of the programmers to sort of get behind it after we just ran a five year marathon, to jump right in and start on that one…

“New Game Plus is definitely the same in that we all love that kind of concept, it’s just, we haven’t had the time to get started on any of that stuff. So it is definitely something that I am still trying to convince people of, but we’ll have to see where it shakes out.”

So, yes, God of War could be even more difficult if the team wanted. But the die-hard Kratos fans would welcome a challenge…right? Even with those damn Valkyries…

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

