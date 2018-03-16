God of War Gets Beautiful New Screenshots

We’re just over a month away from Kratos’ return to PlayStation 4 with the newest God of War, and fans can’t wait to see what his latest adventure holds, especially with his son Atreus in tow, and enemy Nordic forces standing in his way.

This week, Sony revealed a quartet of new screenshots for the game that give us a splendid idea of what kind of visual beauty awaits us – especially if you’re playing the game on the PlayStation 4 Pro, since it’s optimized in 4K.

In this first screenshot, Kratos appears to be inspecting something in the land. It looks like some sort of tree with gold hand markings on it, indicating it could be something supernatural. Whatever it is, he’s giving it quite a bit of attention – and may even be showing a little bit of sadness, like he’s reminiscing about a long-ago moment.

Next up is an environmental design photo, which appears to show one of the levels that Kratos will be fighting through over the course of the game. The fog really makes it difficult to see what dangerous foes could be lurking in the distance, and the fragments show what could be broken arches, from something that’s collapsed long ago. Did they fall on their own, or did someone break them down? And are they still around…?

The next screenshot shows what could be an in-game shot of action, as Kratos wields his axe and shield and prepares to take on a dangerous enemy. The attention to detail is staggering here, especially with the sun glowing overhead and an internal lit room off to the right.

Last but certainly not least, in the midst of his fights, Kratos takes a moment to talk with his son, Atreus. It looks like he may be reflecting on something, or simply providing guidance to his young charge as the duo prepare to face their next challenge. There are quite a bit of them in this game, so don’t be surprised if the two keep up a consistent conversation.

God of War releases on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

