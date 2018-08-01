God of War Novelization Available For Pre-Order

Earlier this summer, we reported the news that a novelization for the PlayStation 4 game God of War was in works — and being written by director Cory Barlog’s father, J.M. Barlog!

Well, this afternoon, Sony Santa Monica sent out a tweet announcing that pre-orders for the book have gone live! It’s still not set to release until August 28, but you can place orders over at Amazon for just $14.99. We’ve got the link for you right here.

Dig deeper into the journey of Kratos & Atreus with the official novelization of #GodofWar Pre-order now @TitanBooks https://t.co/S0pmvqJNgB pic.twitter.com/3z9NkFrdEC — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) July 31, 2018

Here’s an official description of the book from the Titan Books page:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive…and teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series — satisfying combat; breathtaking scale; and a powerful narrative — and fuses them anew.

It’s a pretty big novelization too, clocking in at 352 pages in paperback and Kindle form. Not too shabby, especially considering that Kratos always deserves whatever epic stories he can get.

Here’s a blurb about Barlog as well, straight from the Amazon listing:

M. Barlog grew up in Chicago before serving in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force. He has authored numerous novels across many genres. Windows to the Soul, his debut novel, won the Readers’ Choice award for suspense at an Illinois ‘Love Is Murder’ Mystery Conference. But his greatest accomplishments are his three children and his grandchildren. Barlog currently lives with his wife in Southern California, where he is busy writing sequels to his popular novels The Heart of the Lion, Minno, and A Connecticut Nightmare.

We’re totally excited to read this. In the meantime, you can enjoy God of War now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s well worth your time, as it’s easily beaten Sony’s expectations.

