God of War Receives New PC Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for PlayStation’s PC version of God of War has rolled out recently. To kick off this year, Sony ended up bringing the beloved action-adventure title to those on PC and has continued to release new patches in the wake of its launch. Now, those updates have continued to come about this week, although this new patch in question doesn’t do a whole lot overall.

As of now, this version 1.0.9 update for God of War has become available to download for those across all PC platforms. As we have come to expect, this update brings about a handful of bug fixes for some lingering issues that have continued to annoy players. These problems that have largely been rectified are associated with crashes, in particular.

Other than these tweaks, a couple of small features have also been added to God of War on PC. The most notable change on this front involves AMD PC setups. Santa Monica Studio has made it to where computers that may run with AMD GPUs will now perform better than before, specifically when a number of objects are on the screen at once.

If you’d like to find the full patch notes for this new God of War update, you can view them down below. Conversely, you can also see what we thought of the game in our own review right here.

Patch Notes

New Features

Aiming and Blocking can now be configured as a toggle instead of a hold



Triple Buffering can now be enabled to reduce micro-stutters at the cost of a minor latency increase



GPU memory usage is now included in the video settings to aid performance troubleshooting



Fixes