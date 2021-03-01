God of War Fans Can't Stop Comparing Nick Offerman to Kratos
Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman keeps getting compared to Kratos from God of War on PlayStation 4. The whole thing started thanks to a Twitter thread from Neil Gaiman. The author asked Twitter users to post pictures of themselves as the head of an underground organization without downloading new pics. Offerman posted an image of himself bald with an intimidating stare and an impressive beard. Immediately, fans of the series began making comparisons to the God of War character, and even Cory Barlog got in on the fun! If Sony want to make a live-action adaptation, they just might have the perfect candidate.
The image from Offerman can be found in the Tweet embedded below.
https://t.co/DXenYNENGC pic.twitter.com/05IfPUxhUK— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 28, 2021
Do you think Offerman looks like Kratos? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Nick Offerman as Kratos!
Some fans petitioned Sony...
prevnext
Perfect Kratos! @PlayStation do you hear us?— rhinoceros_egg (@EggRhinoceros) February 28, 2021
...while others took the case to Cory Barlog.
prevnext
Nick Offerman should definitely be first choice for Kratos if a movie ever comes up 👀 @corybarlog https://t.co/ZURBEO9oF3— C @ L E 🌈 (@CaleJB) February 28, 2021
Barlog seems open to the idea!
prevnext
Just imagine Kratos laughing at Mimir's jokes with Offerman's laugh. Priceless.— Ｃｉｎｃｏ９ 🚀 (@Cinco9_) February 28, 2021
With Offerman's woodworking skills, Kratos could carve his own axe!
prevnext
Nick Offerman is playing Kratos? https://t.co/dpou1SY80u pic.twitter.com/qWrrCycUpl— Wally Wallace 🇨🇦🏀 (@WannaBeCritic88) February 28, 2021
We can all dream.
prevnext
Nick Offerman as Kratos confirmed https://t.co/nfXQq4CoA6— Racob Jeyes (@jake_asaurus) February 28, 2021
The likeness is uncanny.
prevnext
What I see.... pic.twitter.com/b2256xelc8— Daren Maltese (@Derwood303) February 28, 2021
They even have similar moves!
prevnext
Kratos? pic.twitter.com/lvMOs4TMGl— ray (@5fingadefpunch) February 28, 2021
Some fans have been making the argument longer than others.
prev
Imagining a parallel universe where Kratos is voiced by Nick Offerman pic.twitter.com/kWs0r4jZiE— pidgeonsmith ; Ruler of Gin Lane (@pidgeonsmith) July 22, 2020