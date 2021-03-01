God of War Fans Can't Stop Comparing Nick Offerman to Kratos

Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman keeps getting compared to Kratos from God of War on PlayStation 4. The whole thing started thanks to a Twitter thread from Neil Gaiman. The author asked Twitter users to post pictures of themselves as the head of an underground organization without downloading new pics. Offerman posted an image of himself bald with an intimidating stare and an impressive beard. Immediately, fans of the series began making comparisons to the God of War character, and even Cory Barlog got in on the fun! If Sony want to make a live-action adaptation, they just might have the perfect candidate.

