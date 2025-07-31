New God of War Free Release Surprises PlayStation Fans

A new God of War free release has surprised PlayStation fans across PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro. That said, the new freebie for God of War fans is set to be locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. Any tier of the Sony subscription service — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium — is sufficient, but a subscription is indeed needed. Whether the subscription is made before or after the release is not relevant though. Further, the subscription does not need to be retained after the freebie is claimed.

Those looking for a new God of War game will have to keep looking, unfortunately. There have been rumors of various new God of War releases, including remastered collections, the next mainline God of War game, and even a metrodvania spin-off. Meanwhile, there is even a new TV show in the works. And now there are new freebies that will be redeemable come August 5 and beyond.

More specifically, as part of ongoing, official celebrations of the 15-year anniversary of PlayStation Plus, Sony is making a set of PSN avatars free to all PS4 and PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription. How many of these avatars in the new, free set will be God of War, remains to be seen. Further, it appears the entire set will be limited to God of War Ragnarok. In other words, those hoping for classic God of War avatars are going to be left yearning.

It will be interesting to see what PlayStation franchises specifically are included. The only ones confirmed so far are God of War and Twisted Metal. Whether this indicative of what is on the horizon or not, remains to be seen, but it is certainly interesting. While Twisted Metal has the new TV show for synergy, God of War currently doesn’t have anything, but maybe that will change soon. Or it may not. After all, some of the other games included — like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy — have next to nothing going on, and sequels aren’t close. That said, these are third-party deals, where Sony can choose anything from its PlayStation catalog, and it has chosen God of War and Twisted Metal.

