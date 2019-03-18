Fan-Made ‘God of War’ Poster Combines Kratos and ‘Hellboy’

A God of War fan has created a poster that features Kratos with his powerful new Leviathan Axe and draws inspiration from posters for the new Hellboy movie. Titled “God of War: Ragnarok is Coming” by the creator, Kratos wields the axe with the outline of his son, Atreus, seen in the sky. If you’ve been keeping up with the new Hellboy movie and all its trailers and posters that’ve released recently, you’ll already know which one inspired this fan’s project.

Twitter user BT_BlackThunder shared the poster in the tweet below and clarified what it was inspired by in case that wasn’t apparent from a first glance. Taking a look at the user’s account will show you that they’re no stranger to making God of War-themed content and have created several movie posters featuring characters from the game, so the quality of this project is to be expected. It even got the attention of God of War director Cory Barlog and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio, both of which acknowledged and praised the tweet.

If you haven’t seen the original poster that inspired the God of War creation, you might’ve missed its reveal a few months ago when one of several Hellboy posters was made public. The poster showed Hellboy looking up to the sky like Kratos is, gun and sword in hand, with the energy from the weapon outlining his profile in the clouds. A follow-up tweet to the one that revealed the fan poster placed the two creations side by side to show off how similar they are.

Posters are just one of many types of fan-made creations people have made since the new God of War game released last April. There’s been cosplays and more cosplays of Kratos and Atreus, and the series even crashed an episode of Jeopardy recently. God of War’s received no shortage of awards as well for the critically-acclaimed game, the most recent being the Game of the Year award at this year’s SXSW Gaming Awards.