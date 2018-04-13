Xbox One Boss Phil Spencer Congratulates Sony On Stellar God of War Review Scores

God of War currently boasts an insane score of 95 on Metacritic. Our own review praised it for being amongst the best games of all time. Basically, the new release from Santa Monica Studio looks poised to be a generational defining classic.

Presumably, this will translate into a very healthy amount of sales. God of War already is amongst PlayStation’s most recognizable brands, and now the new release can claim being the best in the series, which is not a bad selling point. But even if it doesn’t sell well somehow, nothing can be taken from the game’s performance critically. It is the best reviewed new PS4 release ever. That’s mightily impressive.

Game recognizes game as they say. In the ring, Sony and Microsoft are fierce competitors. But outside the ring, the two companies like to keep it classy and friendly. That said, in face of the avalanche of praising review scores, Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to to Twitter to congratulate Sony, Santa Monica Studio, and PlayStation Worldwide Studios lead Shuhei Yoshida for the game’s reception.

Congrats @SonySantaMonica @yosp on the review scores and the upcoming launch of God of War. Looks like a special launch for the franchise, great job. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 12, 2018

Director of Programming for Microsoft gaming network Xbox Live, Larry Hryb, who you may recognize as one of the faces of the Xbox brand and via the name “Major Nelson,” also issued his own tweet of praise.

Congrats. Looks like a winner ! — [ 💬 Larry Hryb ] (@majornelson) April 12, 2018

The aforementioned Yoshida, followed with his thanks:

( ´ ▽ ` )ﾉ thanks Phil — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) April 12, 2018

As you may already know, this isn’t uncommon. Spencer often will dish out praise for Sony when it does something of note. A vocal criticizer of the “console war” mentality, Spencer and co. — just like the folks over at Sony — never let a little competition get in the way of being cordial, and celebrating games.

God of War is poised to launch on April 20th, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

In other recent and related news, the game’s beautiful soundtrack is now available, for free, via Spotify. Meanwhile, director Cory Barlog provided insight into how Mad Max and George Miller helped shaped God of War into the game it is today.