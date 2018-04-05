God of War PS4 Post-Story Modes Teased

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for the upcoming God of War PS4 release! From an incredibly detailed storyline with revamped mechanics, fresh mythology, and new characters – the hype train is at full speed.

Game director Cory Barlog has been all over the place for his media circuit and us as gamers are reaping those benefits! But he’s not just dropping knowledge bombs during events, he’s also engaging with fans on social media to answer those burning questions, even if he is doing it in the most simple way possible in an effort to keep up intrigue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When one hopeful took to Twitter to ask about post-campaign content, he replied that there would be additional content available for those that wrapped up the main story. In addition that, multiple saves on one account are also confirmed to help manage those playthroughs a little bit:

Yes. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) April 4, 2018

Yes. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) April 3, 2018

People are understandably excited, and that definitely shows in some of the replies to his most recent posts:

OMG! the wait is being so hard. 15 days… pic.twitter.com/mfEpbSqB7O — Maestro_Ciego (@Maestro_Ciego) April 5, 2018

In addition to the post-story modes, there will also be a performance mode available to enjoy the title in the highest quality possible. Barlog previously took to Twitter to set the record straight about whether or not a PS4 Pro was required while also making us incredibly excited to see the phenomenal graphics in action. When one fan asked if they have to have a top of the line 4K television in order to “fully enjoy” the God of War experience, Barlog said no because there is also a nifty performance mode to kick things up a notch:

Nope, you don’t have to, but if you do 4k is AMAZING, if you have a 4k TV, of course. If you don’t, we have a performance mode that puts the extra power to good use and makes the game run so so smooth! — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) March 29, 2018

When asked for clarification as to whether or not this will be available to other PlayStation 4 models outside of the pro, he did mention it was exclusive but that a 4K monitor was not required:

Ps4 pro only. If you run in 1080 on pro it will use the power normally used to render in 4k to make the game run faster. It looks/moves sooooooo nice. — Cory Barlog 🕹️ (@corybarlog) March 30, 2018

This might just be the title to nudge many in the direction of a PlayStation 4 Pro, but from everything we see – it’s going to look glorious no matter what. It really comes down to perfect preference, but Kratos and Atreus’ journey will have much to offer – 4K or not.

God of War makes its grand debut on April 20th! What are your thoughts on all of the restructuring Barlog and co have done to the series? What are you most looking forward to? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!