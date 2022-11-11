Unreleased God of War Ragnarok Feature Unlocked Early

God of War Ragnarok has only been out on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for a few days now, but one player has already managed to access a feature not currently available in the game. That feature is the photo mode, a staple part of games like these which Sony Santa Monica said would not be in the game right at launch but would arrive at a later date.

"Later" apparently wasn't good enough for Twitter user Speclizer, however, seeing how the modder got the photo mode running in-game already. It's not perfect with the Twitter user calling it "unfinished," but the clip below shared on Friday shows that the photo mode at least works in Ragnarok to some degree.

Unfinished Photo Mode Unlocked in God of War Ragnarok! #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/RMOEr8lZWB — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) November 11, 2022

Looking through the options shown in the clip, it looks to be a pretty standard photo mode as far as those go with the usual options like "Field of View" and different filters available. The modder clarified in a follow-up tweet that what's being shown here was a leftover version of what was in God of War from 2018, so the end result might and probably will look different once it's added.

As was the case with God of War, players can also apparently change the facial expressions of characters like Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir. That led to some pretty atypical photos of Kratos smiling for a change back when the photo mode was first available in that game, so we expect we'll see more of those once more whenever the feature is actually added to Ragnarok. We've already started to see some of those through things like the additional images shared below wherein Speclizer was able to manipulate the facial expressions of characters while they were in cutscenes.

For not, the everyday player cannot access this content in Ragnarok since the official photo mode isn't ready yet. You can still take screenshots using the native "Share" feature on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, but for the more cinematic and customized shots that photo mode offers, you'll have to wait on those.