God of War Ragnarok Actor Teases Big Spoiler About the Future of the Series

An actor tied to PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok has teased a pretty big spoiler about what might lie in wait with the franchise's future. By all accounts, Ragnarok has been a smash hit for PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio in both a critical and commercial manner. As such, it seems all but guaranteed that God of War will continue on PlayStation 5, although the manner in which isn't known. And while Ragnarok was supposed to mark the end of God of War and its story in the Norse realm, it looks like some of the major players from this region will be sticking around moving forward.

During a recent panel at PAX East (reported by Shark Games), actor Ben Prendergast, who plays Tyr in God of War Ragnarok, indicated that his character would be coming back in some capacity. Without giving anything away about Ragnarok's narrative, Tyr played a pivotal part in the story, even if it was in a manner that many fans may not have initially expected. Despite this, Prendergast has now teased that this appearance wasn't the only one for his character.

"I'll say this, this isn't the last you've seen of Tyr," Prendergast said simply during the panel. As you might expect, this tease from the actor quickly sent fans buzzing with theories and excitement. Conversely, it likely puts stress on those at Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation who still haven't hinted anything at all about God of War and what might lie in store with the long-running series down the road.

If Tyr does end up coming back in God of War, it stands to reason that he will end up appearing in a completely new game. Although there's always a chance that God of War Ragnarok could get DLC, 2018's God of War didn't receive any post-launch content, which means that its sequel likely won't either. Whether or not this future God of War title would center around Kratos, Atreus, Tyr, or someone else completely is left up to speculation, but this new information will surely keep fans talking in the months ahead.

What do you think about this new information from Prendergast when it comes to the future of the God of War series? And how would you like to see Tyr continue to be involved? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Wccftech]