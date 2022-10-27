God of War Ragnarok Gets New Launch Trailer

God of War Ragnarok has gotten one last trailer ahead of its imminent release. At the end of 2020, just ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed a sequel to the 2018 installment of God of War was getting a follow-up. At the time, the company stated it would release in 2021, but sadly, an extended amount of time came and went with no info resulting in a delay. A trailer was provided, giving some insight into what the story would look like, but then another year of silence went by with minimal info. Now, over the last few months, Sony has been building up to what will almost certainly be one of the biggest games of 2022.

The latest trailer for God of War Ragnarok doesn't have a lot in it, in fact it's largely stuff we've already seen, but it is a good way to hype fans up. Given Sony is being incredibly protective of the story and has been very careful about what fans know going into the game, it's no surprise that they just recut stuff that we've already seen. While this may bother some who are really hungry to see the full story and get a better taste, it will result in a much cleaner and pure experience when the game releases. After all, given it's a story driven game, who wants to have the main reason to play the game spoiled for them before they even have a chance to play it?

Nevertheless, the game looks to be shaping up quite nicely. ComicBook.com has already gone hands on with God of War Ragnarok and wrote a preview of the game. We noted that the game comes out the gate swinging, feeding you lots of meaty content as soon as you press start, but it's not a major gameplay leap over its predecessor. Instead, the game seems to opt to refine its gameplay, rather than dramatically overhaul it.

God of War Ragnarok releases for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th, 2022. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.