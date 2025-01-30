New God of War: Ragnarok Update Patch Notes Revealed

Kratos has had many journeys and battles across the God of War series, seemingly coming to an end in God of War: Ragnarok. However, Santa Monica Studios isn’t done with the bearded Greek God, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Numerous news and information have been revealed regarding the series, with some being official and some being leaks and rumors. This includes an upcoming freebie for having a PSN account, a supposed game set in Egypt, and the cancellation of a live-service God of War game. Regarding the free rewards for God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studios has released the official patch notes for this update.

The God of War: Ragnarok update was released on January 30th, bringing new features to the Edit Appearance Feature and the Black Bear Set.

Here is everything included in the update:

For all PlayStation and PC players, the Edit Appearance feature (AKA the Transmog system), will no longer require gear to be fully upgraded to level 9 and will instead be available from the beginning of the game.

Armor of the Black Bear Set

After this update, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will also get access to the Armor of the Black Bear set (no NG+ save required) via the first available Lost Items chest in new and in-progress saves.

PlayStation Network Sign-in Bonus on PC

When signed into an account for the PlayStation Network when playing God of War Ragnarök on PC, you will gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle.

God of War: Ragnarok Kratos wearing Armor of the Black Bear.

This set includes:

Cloak of the Black Bear (Chest)

Wraps of the Black Bear (Wrist)

Belt of the Black Bear (Waist)

The resource bundle includes:

500 Hacksilver

250 XP

Those who have already begun a game can access the Lost Items Chest to claim these rewards. Additionally, Santa Monica Studios confirmed players can still access the Armor of the Black Bear set without a PSN Account by playing on New Game+. Signing into the PlayStation Network when playing on PC will now be optional for God of War: Ragnarok. Requiring a PSN Account for Sony’s game on PC was highly controversial, and many are glad it’s gone.

Anyone who hasn’t played God of War: Ragnarok, on PC or PlayStation, won’t find a better time time to jump into the game. It was recently added to the PlayStation Plus lineup, meaning anyone with the subscription service can download and play it for free. Both God of War and God of War: Ragnarok are highly acclaimed games, and are perfect for those looking for their next series. Both titles are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, and PC.