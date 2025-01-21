One of the Best God of War Games Now Playable for Free

One of the best games in PlayStation’s acclaimed God of War series is now free to download and play for those who meet certain requirements. Since its debut back in 2005, God of War has gone on to become arguably the biggest series that belongs to PlayStation. From the original God of War entries on PS2, to God of War: Chains of Olympus on PSP, to the conclusion of the Greek arc in God of War 3 on PS3, and the rebooted God of War on PS4, virtually every entry in the saga has been a hit in one way or another. Now, for those looking to play the latest God of War game at no cost, a new promotion has gone live to make it easier than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, 2022’s God of War Ragnarok has joined the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. This means that those with an active subscription to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium will be able to download and play Ragnarok for nothing rather than having to fork over its typical entry fee of $69.99. While PS Plus costs money which means that this deal isn’t outright “free” in the traditional sense, the PlayStation subscription service is already something that many users belong to already. Additionally, the Game Catalog houses hundreds of other PlayStation games, which means that you can check out way more than just Ragnarok.

What’s great about this offer with God of War Ragnarok is that it extends to those across both PS5 and PS4 platforms. Additionally, Ragnarok is one of the highest-rated games in the God of War series and boasts an astounding 94/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. As such, this puts it on par with the original God of War and the 2018 reboot in terms of critical acclaim.

And if that wasn’t good enough on its own, God of War Ragnarok also received free DLC in 2023 that can be accessed as well through PS Plus. This add-on, titled God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, serves as an epilogue to the events of the main game and also sets up the next installment in the God of War franchise.

If you’d like to learn more about the base game of God of War Ragnarok and what it entails, you can find its launch trailer and official synopsis here:

God of War Ragnarok

Play video

About: “From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms.

Throughout stunning mythological landscapes, they’ll face fearsome enemies – from Norse gods to wild beasts – as they prepare for the showdown of their lives. Armed with his trusty weapons of war – including the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos – Kratos’ deadly skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. A host of new abilities for him and Atreus also await, leaving room for fluid, expressive and customizable combat in this epic and unflinching tale.”