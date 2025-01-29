Playstation Gives Players Freebies for PC Games

Sony has been making more efforts to release its flagship franchises on PC, giving more players access to its iconic games. Titles like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered are just some of the PlayStation games that have been brought over. While many are happy these games are now available on PC, some were upset about the PlayStation Network account required to play them. This was needed even for single-player titles with no online features. Sony has backtracked and altered its stance on this required account to a degree, but now, the publisher is looking to entice players to create an account with free goodies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony is giving away in-game rewards to those who make a PlayStation Network account for select PC games published by Sony. These include God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

Most of the rewards for Sony’s PC games are cosmetic in nature, providing additional opportunities to customize in-game appearances. Having a PlayStation Network account is required for these bonuses.

Here are all PlayStation Network bonuses for PC games:

Sony PC Game PlayStation Network Account Reward Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit. God of War: Ragnarok Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP). The Last of Us Part II Remastered +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras.



Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit.

Sony has also said further benefits will be added for those who make PlayStation Network accounts when playing Sony’s PC games. These include more cosmetics and potential in-game content unlocks. It’s unclear if there will be unique content given away through this system, but it is a nice bonus for those playing on a PC with an account.

While many are against creating a PlayStation Network account for PC games, there are other benefits such as linking trophies and friends lists. For those who own a PlayStation 5, it makes sense to link your PC games to this account. Some do not feel this outweighs having to make a PlayStation Network account and giving their data to Sony. Others do not care and simply want the additional content.

Some games require a PlayStation Network account already, such as the online shooter Helldivers 2. Many of the single-player titles Sony offers on PC have dropped the requirement, making it optional. Still, for those willing to make an account, the PlayStation Network benefits will continue to give players new content for their owned games. Sadly, the free PlayStation Plus games are not a part of these rewards.