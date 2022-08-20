God of War Director Reassures Fans Worried About Another Ragnarok Delay

God of War fans looking forward to God of War Ragnarok who were perhaps worried once more this week that the game could be delayed were reassured by God of War (2018) director Cory Barlog who said no such delay was to be announced. These concerns came in part from a tweet from Barlog himself which vaguely asked people to "be cool." That led people to fear that an unwelcome announcement was coming (it's not uncommon to see announcements like that shared on Fridays), but it appears that's not the case after all.

Barlog's tweet that included a Baby Yoda gif and a request for people to "be cool" could've been about anything, really, but since people follow him largely for God of War news, followers naturally jumped to conclusions that this pertained to Ragnarok. Barlog reprising his role of game director for Ragnarok – Eric Williams is leading development instead – but people still look to him for news on the game regardless.

internets...



be cool.



just...



please. for real.



be cool. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8vkMs2D83j — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 20, 2022

If you're one of the ones who saw that initial tweet and logged off afterwards perhaps worried that a delay was imminent, you'll be happy to see that that's not what was being hinted at. After that tweet, Barlog responded to several different tweets predicting a delay by saying "nope" among other rebuttals.

no delay.



just saying, to no one in particular...



be cool. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 20, 2022

nope — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 20, 2022

Despite having nothing to go off of beyond that first tweet from Barlog, it's still not difficult to imagine that people would've anticipated another Ragnarok delay. The game was delayed once already back in June 2021, though the developers have reaffirmed its 2022 release plans multiple times since then. Still, other games have been delayed enough to keep that possibility fresh on fans' minds, though it's also been suggested that some games are actually moving their release dates to get out of the way of God of War Ragnarok.

For the time being, those looking forward to Ragnarok can stay set on the release date of November 9th since no delay has been announced and no delay is apparently coming either. There have been talks of a PlayStation Showcase event perhaps set to take place soon that one would assumed would be accompanied by a Ragnarok showing, but nothing about that has been confirmed by Sony.