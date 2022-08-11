God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.

With that said, according to Tim Gettys from Kinda Funny, developers and publishers may be "scared" of God of War Ragnarok. Gettys went on to note that he's had business calls with various people who said things that he was "shocked" by. He stated that developers/publishers were getting out of the way of God of War Ragnarok and "pulling out" of things. He didn't get too specific, but stated that it's all in service of giving God of War Ragnarok its space. Given the game is expected to be a major contender for Game of the Year since its predecessor won the award last time around, its understandable why some publishers may be trying to create distance between the PlayStation exclusive.

God of War Ragnarök might be so big, that games are moving out of their way!



YT: https://t.co/swkoGkvAx4

Podcast: https://t.co/Aq3vqlZEYv pic.twitter.com/1VqpOOkiQN — Kinda Funny (@KindaFunnyVids) August 9, 2022

Gettys didn't mention any titles or publishers, but Forspoken recently moved from October to January 2023, something fans speculated could be due to other releases this fall. Ubisoft recently scheduled Skull and Bones for a November 8th release, putting it just one day before God of War Ragnarok and games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Gotham Knights will release several weeks prior.

Are you excited for God of War Ragnarok? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.