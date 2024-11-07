God of War Ragnarok Gets First New Update in Months, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new update for God of War Ragnarok has today been released for PS5. Throughout 2024, the latest God of War entry has largely been left untouched by developer Santa Monica Studio. Outside of some one-off patches that made fixes to the Valhalla DLC for GoW Ragnarok, there has been essentially nothing else done with the game. Now, that has finally changed as Santa Monica Studio has brought about a big upgrade to Ragnarok.

As of this moment, update version 6.00 for God of War Ragnarok is up for download on PS5. This patch notably makes GoW Ragnarok compatible with the PS5 Pro, and as a result, improves the game’s visuals without needing to sacrifice performance. Other than this upgrade for PS5 Pro owners, Santa Monica Studio has also enabled players to reduce the number of hints that companions give when solving puzzles. This is a feature that was previously added to the PC version of Ragnarok, but now it has finally come to those on PS5 as well.

If you’d like to get a look at everything that has been changed with this new God of War Ragnarok update today, you can view the full patch notes here:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Brok would not path correctly to the shop in Freyr’s camp

Fixed an issue where Hilts could not be crafted if item was not crafted before a NG+ run

Special resources required for crafting Hilts can no longer be sold

Special resources required for crafting Hilts will drop again if player sold the item on accident

Added New Gameplay Options

Reduced Puzzle Hints : Reduces companion puzzle hints throughout the game to allow for more exploration time and trial and error

: Reduces companion puzzle hints throughout the game to allow for more exploration time and trial and error Audio Descriptions: Added new accessibility option that adds audio descriptions to all cinematics in the game

New PS5 Pro Enhanced Options