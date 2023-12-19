God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Update Released With Patch Notes
The first post-release update for Valhalla is live.
God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC has now received its first post-release update. This past week, Santa Monica Studio let loose Valhalla as a free update for Ragnarok to all players. Since that time, God of War fans have been praising the DLC not only for being free, but also for serving as a fantastic epilogue to Ragnarok. Now, a new update has come about that should improve the add-on just a bit more.
Downloadable at this moment, God of War Ragnarok update 5.03 is mainly aimed at bug fixes associated with Valhalla. Some of these fixes are tied to cinematics and UI, while others are simply meant to improve the game's stability. Beyond this, Santa Monica Studio has also made a handful of balance tweaks. Notably, the difficultly in Valhalla has been ramped up in certain areas while one of the DLC's boss fights has been nerfed just a bit. In all likelihood, more patches like this should continue to roll out in the future following feedback from players.
Until that time, you can get a look at all of the changes to Valhalla in the patch notes attached below.
God of War Ragnarok Update 5.03 Patch Notes
CINEMATICS
- Fixed an issue where audio would not play and characters would be out of sync during the first cinematic after death
- Cleared lingering Draupnir Spear particles when cinematic starts
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced difficulty of first Týr fight on the 'Show Me Will' difficulty setting
- Increased difficulty of some arena challenges
- Tuning adjustment to 'The Forum' to make difficulty more appropriate
- Slightly reduced health gain and chance of proc on Spear kill perk while in Valhalla
- Various combat tuning and balance updates
- Fixed an issue where Greek Labyrinth Mastery would not increase in the "Open Greek Chests" value if Kratos forfeited a reward selection after spending Fleeting Echoes to open a chest
- Fixed an exploit when using the Spear against Ormstunga
- Fixed an issue with the encounter not ending when kicking Einherjar outside of the arena
- Fixed an issue where Týr would teleport away and not come back
- Fixed an issue where not all Hunter armor pieces were available
- Fixed an issue where encounter would not end if Nightmare was ejected from a creature near the arena boundary
- Fixed an issue where Kratos could erroneously stay in Spartan Rage when interacting with Shield Maidens
GENERAL STABILITY
- Resolved multiple crashes including when opening certain chests or rifts, non-English language specific crashes, and memory leak on PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would be falling through the world
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall out of the arena when interacting with a rift on the Aegean Ship
- Fixed an issue with Kratos falling through the world after walking through a Mystic Gateway
- Fixed some issues with textures not streaming in properly when entering arenas
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue with the "Time Extended" message displaying in timed challenge trials when it should not
- Fixed an issue with subtitles overlapping UI when in vendor menus
- Fixed some instances of the navigation assist pointing to incorrect locations
- Fixed an issue where the timer would overlap the Warrior Soul health bar
- Fixed instances where the "Elites Killed" counter would remain after timer expired
- Corrected the "Costly Damage" burden to show appropriate duration in description
- Fixed the King of the Hill challenge timer overlapping progress bar
- Fixed an instance when the timer would never reach zero on the Aegean Ship encounter
- Fixed an issue which would cause a screen reader to read the Tablet of Reflection prompt twice in a row
- Fixed instances where subtitles were not formatted properly
- Fixed an issue where "Flawless Kills" and "Flawless Parries" Challenge UI updated any time Kratos was hit
- Added a 'Download in Progress' screen if attempting to launch God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla before God of War Ragnarök is fully installed
- Fixed an issue with the options menu displaying when opening the glyph tutorial for the first time