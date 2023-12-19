God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Update Released With Patch Notes

God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC has now received its first post-release update. This past week, Santa Monica Studio let loose Valhalla as a free update for Ragnarok to all players. Since that time, God of War fans have been praising the DLC not only for being free, but also for serving as a fantastic epilogue to Ragnarok. Now, a new update has come about that should improve the add-on just a bit more.

Downloadable at this moment, God of War Ragnarok update 5.03 is mainly aimed at bug fixes associated with Valhalla. Some of these fixes are tied to cinematics and UI, while others are simply meant to improve the game's stability. Beyond this, Santa Monica Studio has also made a handful of balance tweaks. Notably, the difficultly in Valhalla has been ramped up in certain areas while one of the DLC's boss fights has been nerfed just a bit. In all likelihood, more patches like this should continue to roll out in the future following feedback from players.

Until that time, you can get a look at all of the changes to Valhalla in the patch notes attached below.

God of War Ragnarok Update 5.03 Patch Notes

CINEMATICS

Fixed an issue where audio would not play and characters would be out of sync during the first cinematic after death

Cleared lingering Draupnir Spear particles when cinematic starts

GAMEPLAY

Reduced difficulty of first Týr fight on the 'Show Me Will' difficulty setting

Increased difficulty of some arena challenges

Tuning adjustment to 'The Forum' to make difficulty more appropriate

Slightly reduced health gain and chance of proc on Spear kill perk while in Valhalla

Various combat tuning and balance updates

Fixed an issue where Greek Labyrinth Mastery would not increase in the "Open Greek Chests" value if Kratos forfeited a reward selection after spending Fleeting Echoes to open a chest

Fixed an exploit when using the Spear against Ormstunga

Fixed an issue with the encounter not ending when kicking Einherjar outside of the arena

Fixed an issue where Týr would teleport away and not come back

Fixed an issue where not all Hunter armor pieces were available

Fixed an issue where encounter would not end if Nightmare was ejected from a creature near the arena boundary

Fixed an issue where Kratos could erroneously stay in Spartan Rage when interacting with Shield Maidens

GENERAL STABILITY

Resolved multiple crashes including when opening certain chests or rifts, non-English language specific crashes, and memory leak on PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue where Kratos would be falling through the world

Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall out of the arena when interacting with a rift on the Aegean Ship

Fixed an issue with Kratos falling through the world after walking through a Mystic Gateway

Fixed some issues with textures not streaming in properly when entering arenas

UI/UX