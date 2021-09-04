✖

One of the original creators behind the God of War franchise has revealed that the next entry in the series, which is unofficially being called God of War: Ragnarok by many fans, could last up to 40 hours long. While this would prove to be a much longer game compared to its predecessor, it's uncertain if this supposed length will be strictly tied to the main narrative or if instead, it could be the time that it takes to complete every task in the sequel.

Word on this potential game length for God of War: Ragnarok comes by way of David Jaffe, who was the director of the original God of War and its first sequel. Even though Jaffe doesn't work for PlayStation or Santa Monica Studio any longer, he said that people with knowledge on the upcoming PS4 and PS5 title have told him that it could be far greater in length compared to 2018's installment. "I'm hearing from people in the know that that game is 40 hours. They are aiming for 40 hours of gameplay," Jaffe said in a new video on his personal YouTube channel. "Now I don't know if that's 100-percent platinum trophy completion or if that's average playtime," he went on to stress.

Regardless of what may end up ringing true, if God of War: Ragnarok did somehow end up lasting in the realm of 40 hours, it would definitely be much longer compared to Santa Monica Studio's last outing. According to How Long to Beat, which is a website that tracks game length, 2018's God of War took around 21 hours on average for most players to finish the main story, with the completion of all additional tasks bringing that time to around 32 hours. So even if a completionist run of God of War: Ragnarok is what ended up taking 40 hours in total, it would still be a much larger game compared to the previous title.

At this point in time, we haven't seen any actual gameplay or footage from God of War: Ragnarok just yet. However, next week's PlayStation Showcase is rumored to be spotlighting the 2022 title in a major way. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the coming days if you'd like to see more of what the next God of War game will have in store.

What do you think about the idea of God of War: Ragnarok lasting 40 hours? Is that something that would excite you even more for the game?