God of War Director Cory Barlog Seemingly Reaffirms 2022 Release Date for Ragnarok

The director behind 2018's God of War, Cory Barlog, has seemingly reiterated that the highly-anticipated sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will be launching this year. Over the last month, in particular, rumors and reports have been all over the place about whether or not Ragnarok will be releasing in 2022 or 2023. And while PlayStation has continued to remain firm that the game will launch before the end of the year, it sounds like this plan hasn't changed at this point in time.

In a new message on Twitter this morning, Barlog commented on one such rumor that claimed that God of War Ragnarok wouldn't be releasing until 2023. Specifically, this rumor stemmed from David Jaffe, who was the director behind the original God of War game. Barlog responded to this message from Jaffe by merely saying, "wait, what?" while posting a GIF of Kratos. He went on to then reply to this message himself with another GIF that teased that Barlog knows something exciting that fans currently do not.

At this point in time, it seems highly likely that God of War Ragnarok won't end up getting delayed to 2023, as some rumors have suggested. Not only has Barlog seemingly teased in a subtle way today that the game is still on track this year, but one high-profile report from the past week claimed that a launch is planned later this year for November. Only time will tell if this report proves to be accurate, although it sounds like we may know one way or another before June comes to a close.

Regardless of when God of War Ragnarok releases, the game is still planned to launch across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. Whenever we hear more about this release date officially, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

