God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Releasing in November

It has been a very long time coming, but a new report has now seemingly revealed that PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok will be launching later this year in November. For the entirety of 2022, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have remained silent about the release plans for Ragnarok. And while this has prompted fear and concern from a number of fans, it sounds like the project is still very much slated to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles before the year comes to a close.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, God of War Ragnarok is internally slated to release on a date in November 2022. This information is said to stem from three different anonymous sources that are familiar with the game's development. And while this report made clear that these plans could change in the coming months, it verifies that fans shouldn't be nervous about Ragnarok not meeting its 2022 launch window that Sony has committed to for the better part of the past year.

Despite widespread rumors, Sony's God of War Ragnarok was not delayed to 2023, according to people familiar with the project. Video game development is turbulent and the game could very well slip again, but as of this week, it's planned for November https://t.co/q0ppGquJng — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 10, 2022

To know that God of War Ragnarok is still on track to release this year is comforting, but the thing we still don't know is when PlayStation will opt to share more about the game. As mentioned, we haven't heard anything about the title in a substantial manner dating back to September 2021. It seems likely that Santa Monica Studio will reveal more details about the game soon, but with PlayStation not holding a new event of its own any time soon (at least that we know of), this lingering silence could continue for a bit longer.

Either way, it's still good to know that God of War Ragnarok is still planned to hit both PS5 and PS4 this year. Whenever new details on the highly-anticipated sequel do arrive, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you thrilled to hear that God of War Ragnarok shouldn't be slipping to 2023? And how do you feel about the game potentially launching this November? Let me know your own reaction to this report either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.